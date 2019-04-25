Naked Beach is a new experimental series on Channel 4 which aims to “help fix the nation’s body confidence issues” by encouraging people to strip off on TV.

It has been described as the “anti-Love Island” because it features a cast of Brits of all shapes and sizes – including a plus-size model and an injured ex-soldier.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is Naked Beach on TV?

Naked Beach airs on Thursdays at 8pm on Channel 4, beginning Thursday 11th April.

What is the format of Naked Beach?

Each week, three people who suffer from a lack of body confidence join a near-naked body positive group of varying shapes and sizes on an island in the sun.

The host cast – who have elaborately designed body paint to cover their private parts – are on a mission to encourage their three guests to feel good about themselves through a variety of activities.

At the end of each trio’s stay, the question is: will they have the confidence to proudly strut their stuff… naked?

What is the theory behind Naked Beach?

In 2018, three new studies by Dr Keon West of Goldsmiths University showed that body image, self-esteem and life satisfaction can be “vastly improved” when people see “normal” naked bodies – as opposed to the buffed up Love Island kind – and when they spend more time naked.

Who is presenting Naked Beach?

Dr Keon is joined by body image and mental health campaigner Natasha Devon MBE; together the pair oversee the bespoke retreat.

Who are the host cast?

The eight hosts include Molly, a blogger and mum-of-two, Dan, an ex-Army man who lost his arm and shoulder, and Felicity, a plus-size model who has appeared in campaigns for L’Oreal and Ann Summers, to name a few.

Where is Naked Beach filmed?

The aforementioned bespoke retreat is located in sunny Greece.

Watch the trailer for Naked Beach

