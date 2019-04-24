ITV drama to tell story of cheating contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

ITV is preparing to dramatise the story of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire cheating scandal, with Stephen Frears currently in talks to direct, RadioTimes.com understands.

The drama is an adaptation of the 2017 play Quiz by James Graham, according to the BBC, and centres around former British Army Major Charles Ingram, who was found guilty of cheating on the ITV game show.

It is not yet known whether it will be a one-off drama or a series.

Ingram navigated his way to the jackpot by conspiring with his wife and another contestant, who would cough every time the correct answer was mentioned.

Frears has been nominated for a Bafta for A Very English Scandal, and his directing credits also include the films Victoria & Abdul, Florence Foster Jenkins and Philomena, to name a few.

Graham, meanwhile, is the acclaimed playwright behind political productions This House and Ink, and also wrote the Channel 4 drama Brexit: The Uncivil War starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

ITV revived Who Wants To Be a Millionaire after a five-year absence in 2018 with Jeremy Clarkson replacing long-serving host Chris Tarrant. A second series aired earlier this year.

RadioTimes.com contacted ITV for comment.