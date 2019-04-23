Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who are Finland’s Eurovision 2019 entry Darude and Sebastian Rejman?

Who are Finland’s Eurovision 2019 entry Darude and Sebastian Rejman?

The star behind club sensation Sandstorm will be competing for his country

Finnish electronic music artist Darude (R) and singer Sebastian Rejman (L) pose for the media on January 29 in Helsinki, Finland. - Darude will be representing Finland in the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Tel Aviv, following Israel's victory at the 2018 contest in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "Toy", performed by Netta. The vocals of the song will be sang by Sebastian Rejman. (Photo by Emmi Korhonen / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo credit should read EMMI KORHONEN/AFP/Getty Images)

This is not a drill: Darude, the DJ behind worldwide super-hit Sandstorm will be competing at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Advertisement

And he’s not alone. The Finnish star will be accompanied by another singer – one you probably haven’t heard of before.

So, who are they? And what song will they be performing? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Darude?

If you don’t recognise 1999 club banger Sandstorm by its name, you will do from its first few notes. Its techno riff has become one of the most famous in music and internet culture (more on that below).

After achieving a Finnish number one (and UK number three), Darude’s follow-up singles failed to reach the heights of Sandstorm, although there’s a chance you might recognise song Feel The Beat.

Since 1999, Darude has released four studio albums and performed at festivals such as Tomorrowland.

What is the Darude – Sandstorm meme?

The meme started way back in 2007 when a Call of Duty gameplay video featuring Sandstorm went semi-viral with users all asking what the music was.

This question leaked on to gaming streaming site Twitch: every time somebody asked what the background music was during a stream, the reply would always be “Darude – Sandstorm”.

YouTube also got in on the joke on April Fools’ Day 2015, adding a Sandstorm button to every page, which added the techno classic to any video.

From this, many versions of the song have gone viral, including this fantastic cover on a toy trumpet.

…And this one, played on a potato…

The meme propelled the song’s popularity and it became certified gold in the United States in 2010 – 11 years after it was first released.

Who is Sebastian Rejman?

Rejman is a Finnish singer, actor and TV host. He’s been in the frontman of several bands, including The Giant Leap.

What is Finland’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Darude will perform Look Away at the Eurovision Song Contest:

The track was chosen by the Finnish public and an international expert jury and was one of three put forward by Darude and Sebastian Rejman – Look Away saw off competition from Release Me and Superman.

What will Finland’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

We’ll have to wait until closer to the competition to have a better idea.

What are the odds of Finland winning Eurovision 2019?

It’s a bit early to say for sure, but Darude’s star power could bolster the country’s chances significantly

How did Finland do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Very badly. In fact, their act, former X Factor finalist Saara Aalto, finished 25th – once place worse than the UK. Still, she went on to have more luck on the latest series of Dancing on Ice, reaching the final alongside James Jordan and Wes Nelson.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2019

LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 12: A general view at Altice Arena on May 12, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LISBON, PORTUGAL - MAY 8, 2018: Spectators at the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest at Lisbon Arena. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS (Photo by Vyacheslav ProkofyevTASS via Getty Images)

How to get tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

Eurovision logo 2019

Meet the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

Eurovision 2018 most memorable moments

The most memorable moments of Eurovision 2018

Israel's singer Netta performs the song "Toy" during the first semifinal of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 8, 2018. - The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in the Portuguese capital Lisbon from May 8 until May 12, 2018. (Photo by FRANCISCO LEONG / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel wins Eurovision 2018 while UK’s SuRie finishes 24th