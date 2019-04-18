When is Britannia series 2 on TV?

The second instalment in Sky Atlantic’s homegrown tale of Roman invaders, warring Celtic tribes and drugged up Druids clashing in ancient Britain is set to arrive in time to fill the Game of Thrones-shaped hole in your lives…

Advertisement

**Some spoilers for Britannia season 1 follow**

When is Britannia season 2 on TV?

Britannia returns in the autumn for a new ten-part run. Watch this space for a specific air date when we get it.

How can I watch Britannia season 2?

For the opening season, Sky TV subscribers and NOW TV viewers were able to watch the whole series as a Sky Box Set, immediately after the first episode aired, or weekly on Sky Atlantic. It seems likely this will also be the case for season two, although it’s not yet been confirmed. Check back here for further details as we get them.

Can I catch up with season 1 of Britannia?

Yes, the first series is still available to watch as a box set on Sky or NOW TV.

What’s Britannia about?

Set in the 1st century AD, Britannia is described by our reviewer as “Game of Thrones meets the most debauched year you ever had at Glastonbury”. It charts the arrival of Roman forces into a world of feuding local tribes – the Regni and the Cantii – Druids, demons and prophecies.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check it out below.

What’s going to happen in season 2 of Britannia?

Two years after arriving in Britannia, General Aulus Plautius is Romanising willing Celt tribes with the help of Celtic Queen Amena, and crushing those who try to resist. But Aulus looks to have a hidden agenda that makes him an increasing threat to the Celts’ religious leaders the Druids.

The only hope for the Druids and the resisting Celts is Cait, a young girl being trained by outcast Divis to fulfil a prophecy set to save Britannia from the Romans. But when Druid leader Veran’s brother Harka, “the dead man”, wakes, the pair begin an epic battle of wills that divides the Druids and puts the prophecy in jeopardy.

Who’s in the cast of Britannia?

David Morrissey is Roman general Aulus Plautius, Zoë Wanamaker plays Regni Queen Antedia (last seen imprisoned in the Cantii dungeons) and Mackenzie Crook is Druid leader Veran.

Annabel Scholey, Hugo Speer and Julian Rhind-Tutt also star – and you can meet the full cast here.

Are there any new characters in season 2 of Britannia?

Yes. Season two sees Mackenzie Crook play a second character, Veran’s brother Harka,”the Dead Man”, who awakens to challenge him.

Remember too, that Kelly Reilly’s short-lived Cantii leader Kerra is no more, murdered by Aulus at the end of season one.

Plus, Steve Pemberton popped up in the trailer in as Emperor Claudius. “In the pantheon of right s***-holes, Britannia is right up there,” he tells Aulus Plautius.

Who created and writes Britannia?

Britannia is created by Jez Butterworth – who wrote acclaimed plays Jerusalem and The Ferryman and co-scripted James Bond film Spectre – together with his brother Tom Butterworth and James Richardson. Season two is written by Jez, Tom and John-Henry Butterworth.

Advertisement

Where is Britannia filmed?

Britannia is filmed in the Czech countryside near Prague and in various locations around Wales. Read our filming location guide.