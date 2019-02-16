Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Everything you need to know about the The Voice UK 2019 Battle Rounds

Everything you need to know about the The Voice UK 2019 Battle Rounds

The teams, the singers and the steals: your guide to the second stage of the ITV competition

Tom Jones, The Voice UK (ITV)

As if the blind auditions weren’t tough enough for the hopeful singers on The Voice UK, their next challenge is set to push them to the limit: the Battle Rounds.

Advertisement

The second round of the ITV contest will see the acts compete directly with one another, leaving no room for error as they try to impress their coach – either Jennifer HudsonOlly MursSir Tom Jones or will.i.am.

But how exactly does the round work? And what’s all this talk about stealing acts? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Battle Rounds on TV?

The Battle Rounds are set to start 8pm, 23rd February 2019, ITV.

What acts are on what teams? 

With the blind auditions still underway, the coaches’ teams aren’t yet filled up. However, you can see the acts that have already made it to the Battle Rounds so far here.

How do the Battle Rounds actually work?

It’s oh so simple, but oh so brutal. Each round sees two acts from the same team go head-to-head, duetting on a song, with the relevant coach sending only one of them into the next round.

This effectively cuts each coach’s team of 10 singers in half. However, hope isn’t completely lost for those who aren’t selected by their coach…

What are ‘steals’?

If an act isn’t selected by their coach after the battle then it’s not necessarily the end of the competition for them. If a fellow coach presses their button they can ‘steal’ that act, meaning the singer – who would have otherwise been eliminated – will have a second chance, joining the team of that coach.

However, the coaches can’t save every contestant from elimination: each mentor only has one steal. If more than one coach tries to steal an act, the lucky singer gets to pick which side to join.

The steals mean that each coach should finish the Battle Rounds with six acts on their team.

Advertisement

The Voice UK is on Saturdays on ITV

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Voice UK

Ronan Keating daughter Missy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Crown season 3 Helena Bonham Carter

Release dates Major Netflix TV shows coming in 2019

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Roma (Netflix)

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Best TV shows 2019 (BBC, Netflix)

The best TV shows airing in 2019