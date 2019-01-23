When is The Voice UK 2019 final on TV?

All the blind auditions, Battle Rounds and Knockouts – it will all come down to this: The Voice UK 2019 live final.

Advertisement

The judges coaches – Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am – will have to narrow down their teams of 10 to just one performer each, with four acts competing in the grand final.

But when is it exactly? And who could the winner be? Here’s everything you need to know about The Voice’s grand final 2019.

When is The Voice UK final 2019 on TV?

ITV haven’t revealed exactly when the competition will end, but, judging from last year’s contest, it’s likely to finish at the end of March or early April 2019.

Who are the acts competing in the Voice final?

It’s still too early to say who will be singing for this year’s crown.

What are the Voice contestants singing in the final?

Although the exact song choices haven’t yet been announced, we’re expecting each act to perform two songs in the final: one solo tune and one duet with their coach.

What guest stars will be performing during the Voice final?

It’s too early to say whether a guest star will sing on the show, but it’s likely, as per last year, that the guest performers will be the coaches themselves.

In the 2018 competition, the four coaches performed Beatles classic Come Together on stage.

Advertisement

Will I be able to vote in The Voice final?

Yes, although the coaches had the final say in the competition’s previous rounds, the public will decide the show’s winner. Details of how to vote will be posted here when available.