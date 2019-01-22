When does Camping start on Sky Atlantic? How can I watch the David Tennant comedy in the UK?

American remakes of British TV shows, from The Office to Being Human, have long been around with varying levels of success – and the latest addition to the list is Camping.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lena Dunham’s new imagining of the Bafta-nominated Julia Davis comedy, this time starring David Tennant and Jennifer Garner…

How can I watch Camping in the UK?

Camping, which airs on HBO in the US, is set to be broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

The six-part series begins with a double bill at 10pm on Thursday 31st January, and Sky Atlantic will air two episodes per week thereafter.

What is Camping about?

It’s a comedy about an excruciating camping trip. Obsessive and controlling Kathryn has organised the couples’ holiday to celebrate her miserable husband Walt’s 45th birthday and, you guessed it, it’s a pretty disastrous experience all round.

Who’s in the cast?

Doctor Who star David Tennant and 13 Going on 30’s Jennifer Garner lead the cast as Walt and Kathryn.

Juliette Lewis, Bridget Everett, Bret Gelman, Arturo del Puerto, Janicza Bravo and Duncan Joiner also star in the remake penned by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Who is writer Lena Dunham?

Lena Dunham is best known for creating and starring in Girls, the Golden Globe-winning, off-beat comedy about the experiences of a group of young women navigating life in their early 20s.

Who wrote and starred in the original Camping?

The original 2016 series was written by British comic, writer, director and actress Julia Davis, who has also brought us comedies including Sally4Ever, Hunderby and Nighty Night.

Tennant’s character Walt was originally named Robin and was played by Steve Pemberton. Garner’s character Kathryn was called Fiona and was portrayed with inimitable uptightness by Vicki Pepperdine.

Julia Davis herself starred as the scandalous Fay, girlfriend to the lead couples’ friend Tom (Rufus Jones).

The show was nominated for two Baftas in the Best Scripted Comedy and Best Comedy Writer categories.

Is there a trailer for the remake?

There is indeed – and it features a lot of shouting.