FA Cup 3rd round fixtures live on TV: how to watch on BBC and BT Sport
Complete FA Cup UK TV coverage guide to the third round fixtures, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The FA Cup 3rd round is all over the place this weekend, with matches from Friday to Monday and only ten out of the 32 fixtures kicking off at the “traditional” time of 3pm on a Saturday.
The action begins on Friday 4th January with Tranmere Rovers v Tottenham Hotspur, and ends on Monday 7th with Wolves v Liverpool.
Both the BBC and BT Sport will broadcast matches live, with highlights of every game on Match of the Day.
Check out our full guide to all the live third round FA Cup fixtures on TV over the weekend below, with details of kick-off times, dates, teams, and how to watch.
FA Cup live on TV – full third round fixtures
Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold
Friday 4 January 2019
Tranmere Rovers v Tottenham Hotspur – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2
Saturday 5 January 2019
Manchester United v Reading – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport 2
Blackpool v Arsenal – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport 2
Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City – 12.30pm
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion – 12.30pm
West Ham United v Birmingham City – 12.30pm
Burnley v Barnsley – 12.30pm
West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic – 12.30pm
Bolton Wanderers v Walsall
Gillingham v Cardiff City
Brentford v Oxford United
Everton v Lincoln City
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Derby County v Southampton
Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town
Fleetwood Town v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Peterborough United
Aston Villa v Swansea City
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers – 5.30pm
Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town – 5.30pm
Bristol City v Huddersfield Town – 5.30pm
Norwich City v Portsmouth – 5.30pm
Sunday 6 January 2019
Kick-off 2pm unless otherwise stated
Woking v Watford – live on BT Sport 2
Newport County AFC v Leicester City – 4.30pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website
Millwall v Hull City
Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers
Fulham v Oldham Athletic AFC
Manchester City v Rotherham United
Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United AFC
Sheffield United v Barnet
Monday 7th January 2019
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool – 7.45pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website