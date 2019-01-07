They'll be up against a Wolves team who have had a decent season and will be looking to progress in the FA Cup by upsetting their high flying opponents.

It should be a close game with plenty of incident, so worth tuning in for.

What time is the Wolves v Liverpool game?

Wolves against Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 7th January 2019.

How to watch Wolves v Liverpool?

The game will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed on the BBC Sport website and through BBC iPlayer.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton on Monday 7th January.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Wolves win: 29/10

Liverpool win: 10/11

Draw: 11/4

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

