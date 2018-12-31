Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. ‘Where are the songs?’ Les Misérables viewers confused by missing music

‘Where are the songs?’ Les Misérables viewers confused by missing music

Some viewers felt the BBC1 song-free adaptation starring Dominic West could have benefited from a spot of singing

Dominic West, Lily Collins, David Oyelowo, Les Miserables (BBC)

‘Do you hear the people sing?’ Well, not exactly…

Advertisement

BBC1’s song-free adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel Les Misérables premiered on Sunday night to rave reviews from critics – but many viewers couldn’t help but compare the series to the musical of the same name, also based on the Hugo novel.

Some viewers admitted to silently singing along to the musical soundtrack while watching the BBC show. “My mind can’t take it,” one viewer posted on Twitter, “I’ve started singing every Les Misérables song whenever their line makes a reference to the songs!!”

“Is anyone else singing LOOK DOWN in their head…,” another viewer asked.

One fan of the original musical couldn’t help but reference the iconic lyrics from ‘I Dreamed A Dream’, sung by Fantine.

Other viewers added that the series – adapted by Andrew Davies and starring David Oyelowo (Javert) and Lily Collins (Fantine) alongside Dominic West’s Jean Valjean – would benefit from a spot of singing, particularly given some of the more ‘miserable’ (clue’s in the name) content.

“I love Victor Hugo and his writing but Boublil and Schönberg’s music adds that glimmer of hope and light in the bleakness of such a morbid and depressive story!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Still, there is one silver lining:

Advertisement

Les Misérables continues Sunday 9pm, BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Les Misérables (TV)

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2018 - Programme Name: Les Miserables - TX: n/a - Episode: Les Miserables - Generic Portraits (No. 1) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 11TH DECEMBER 2018** Madame Thenardier (OLIVIA COLMAN), Thenardier (ADEEL AKHTAR), Jean Valjean (DOMINIC WEST), Fantine (LILY COLLINS), Javert (DAVID OYELOWO), Marius (JOSH O'CONNOR), Cosette (ELLIE BAMBER) - (C) BBC/Lookout Point - Photographer: Mitch Jenkins
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2018 - Programme Name: Les Miserables - TX: n/a - Episode: Les Miserables - Generic Portraits (No. 1) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 11TH DECEMBER 2018** Madame Thenardier (OLIVIA COLMAN), Thenardier (ADEEL AKHTAR), Jean Valjean (DOMINIC WEST), Fantine (LILY COLLINS), Javert (DAVID OYELOWO), Marius (JOSH O'CONNOR), Cosette (ELLIE BAMBER) - (C) BBC/Lookout Point - Photographer: Mitch Jenkins

Meet the cast of BBC’s Les Misérables

Les Miserables

Where is BBC drama Les Misérables filmed?

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?

Les Miserables

What are the differences between Les Misérables the musical and the new BBC TV series?