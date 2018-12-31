‘Where are the songs?’ Les Misérables viewers confused by missing music

‘Do you hear the people sing?’ Well, not exactly…

BBC1’s song-free adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel Les Misérables premiered on Sunday night to rave reviews from critics – but many viewers couldn’t help but compare the series to the musical of the same name, also based on the Hugo novel.

Some viewers admitted to silently singing along to the musical soundtrack while watching the BBC show. “My mind can’t take it,” one viewer posted on Twitter, “I’ve started singing every Les Misérables song whenever their line makes a reference to the songs!!”

Oh god my mind can’t take it.. I’ve started singing every #LesMisérables song whenever their line makes a reference to the songs!! 😬😂 @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/G321zukbSu — Georgina Robertson (@Its__Me__G) December 30, 2018

“Is anyone else singing LOOK DOWN in their head…,” another viewer asked.

Is anyone else singing LOOK DOWN in their head…#LesMiserables — Rebecca (@baileyandme_) December 30, 2018

BBC's #LesMiserables

Spoken script: Now 24601…

Me: 🎶LOOK DOWN, LOOK DOWN DON'T LOOK THEM IN THE EYE 🎶 — Louise Thomas (@_louisethomas) December 30, 2018

One fan of the original musical couldn’t help but reference the iconic lyrics from ‘I Dreamed A Dream’, sung by Fantine.

Don't do it Fantine! He'll spend a summer by your side, he'll fill your days with endless wonder, he'll take your childhood in his stride but he'll be gone when autumn comes #LesMisérables — Iain Sykes (@iaincsykes) December 30, 2018

Other viewers added that the series – adapted by Andrew Davies and starring David Oyelowo (Javert) and Lily Collins (Fantine) alongside Dominic West’s Jean Valjean – would benefit from a spot of singing, particularly given some of the more ‘miserable’ (clue’s in the name) content.

“I love Victor Hugo and his writing but Boublil and Schönberg’s music adds that glimmer of hope and light in the bleakness of such a morbid and depressive story!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

I love Victor Hugo and his writing but Boublil and Schönberg’s music adds that glimmer of hope and light in the bleakness of such a morbid and depressive story!

THAT’S why we need the songs god damnit!#LesMiserables — Rebecca (@baileyandme_) December 30, 2018

You know what would save this #LesMisérables – some songs. Maybe turn it into a musical. Add some rhyme… — Moosical Cow (@AmoosingCow) December 30, 2018

Still, there is one silver lining:

I would argue that #LesMiserables with no singing is still better than Les Mis with Russell Crowe singing. — Peter Shaw (@3rdcatproblems) December 30, 2018

Les Misérables continues Sunday 9pm, BBC1