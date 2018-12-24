Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes and former home secretary Amber Rudd meet at last

Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes has finally met the real-life former home secretary, Amber Rudd, having been inspired by her when playing a fictional politician in the hit BBC drama.

The pair bumped into each other by chance in London restaurant The Wolseley last week, a source close to Rudd confirmed. They had previously spoken warmly about one another but hadn’t actually ever met face to face.

Hawes played ruthless female politician Julia Montague in Jed Mercurio’s Bodyguard, and revealed to Radio Times earlier this year that Rudd informed her portrayal of the fictional character.

“I did have a good look at Amber Rudd, who was home secretary when we were shooting … She was just a brilliant example of the life that Julia is living,” she said.

Rudd, who is now secretary of state for work and pensions, said she had enjoyed the drama. “Like everyone, I have been absolutely gripped by Bodyguard. I love it,” she told The Telegraph.

“And it is a pretty accurate depiction of what the relationship is like between a home secretary and their bodyguard in the sense that they are incredibly close to you a lot of the time – although obviously not that close.”

She added that the sex scenes “may be a little far-fetched”.

Rudd has been offered a cameo in a potential second series of Bodyguard, which is yet to be confirmed.