Amber Rudd “delighted” to be offered cameo in Bodyguard series 2
Jed Mercurio could cast the former Home Secretary if Bodyguard is recommissioned
The real-life politician bearing the closest resemblance to Keeley Hawes’ Bodyguard character might appear in the next series.
Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who in part inspired the role of Julia Montague (Hawes) in BBC1’s Bodyguard, has confirmed the show’s writer Jed Mercurio has offered her a cameo — if the show gets a second series.
- People tried to call David Budd after he gave out his number on Bodyguard
- 8 of the best – and worst – Bodyguard fan theories ahead of the series finale
- 9 critical questions we have after Bodyguard episode 5
“I’m delighted the writer has offered me a cameo in the next series, if he has a next series,” Rudd said during an interview on ITV’s Peston show which has relocated from Sunday mornings to Wednesday evenings.
“He said I might get a cameo which I’m really looking forward to.”
In an interview with Radio Times before the show’s finale aired, Mercurio said it would be “great” to do a second series, but added that nothing had been confirmed.
“Some shows do nosedive at the end, or some piece of content could become incredibly controversial and affect the way the show is seen.
“In the end, you have to accept that the broadcaster holds all the cards.”
However, given Bodyguard finale’s resounding success —which saw a peak audience of 11 million during the last five minutes — we reckon it’s only a matter of time before Ms Rudd starts brushing up on her acting skills…