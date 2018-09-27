Amber Rudd “delighted” to be offered cameo in Bodyguard series 2

The real-life politician bearing the closest resemblance to Keeley Hawes’ Bodyguard character might appear in the next series.

Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who in part inspired the role of Julia Montague (Hawes) in BBC1’s Bodyguard, has confirmed the show’s writer Jed Mercurio has offered her a cameo — if the show gets a second series.

“I’m delighted the writer has offered me a cameo in the next series, if he has a next series,” Rudd said during an interview on ITV’s Peston show which has relocated from Sunday mornings to Wednesday evenings.

“He said I might get a cameo which I’m really looking forward to.”

In an interview with Radio Times before the show’s finale aired, Mercurio said it would be “great” to do a second series, but added that nothing had been confirmed.

“Some shows do nosedive at the end, or some piece of content could become incredibly controversial and affect the way the show is seen.

“In the end, you have to accept that the broadcaster holds all the cards.”

However, given Bodyguard finale’s resounding success —which saw a peak audience of 11 million during the last five minutes — we reckon it’s only a matter of time before Ms Rudd starts brushing up on her acting skills…