The Undateables: a Festive Proposal hailed as the “happiest bit of Christmas TV” so far by viewers

The Undateables: A Festive Proposal featured a scene that has been hailed by viewers as the “happiest bit of Christmas TV”.

Tuesday night’s Christmas special brought back some familiar faces from past series to find out how they would be celebrating the festive season with their loved ones – and there was a marriage proposal that moved viewers to tears.

Daniel pops the question to Lily, but will she say yes? 😬#TheUndateables pic.twitter.com/BAaTRE4oXZ — Channel 4 (@Channel4) December 18, 2018

Singer/songwriter Daniel Wakeford, who is autistic, decided to propose to Lily Taylor, who has learning difficulties, after a year of dating and falling in love.

#TheUndateables proposal is possibly the best piece of television I have watched all year 😭🥰 — Nessa Raynes (@NessaRaynes) December 18, 2018

In the special we saw Daniel shop for an engagement ring with his father and organise a choir at Brighton bandstand to sing the festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

This is too much 😢😢😢😍 #Undateables — Jamie East (@jamieeast) December 18, 2018

After the performance, Daniel told his girlfriend: “Have I got a Christmas surprise for you. I love you, I always have and I always will. Lily, my darling one, will you marry me?”

It was a screaming “yes”, of course, and the whole scene was a perfect slice of yuletide joy.

Congratulations Daniel and Lilly #Undateables That’s how a girl says yes. Best Christmas telly this year by a country mile. Beautiful. — GeminEyeBoy (@gemineyeboy) December 18, 2018

Congratulations @Daniel_Wakeford that was the best and happiest bit of Christmas TV I have seen this year. #TheUndateables — Mike (@Mwark2014) December 18, 2018

Well that's it the most beautiful moment on TV this year congratulations Daniel & Lily #TheUndateables 😭💍💓 — Fiona Smith (@Pinkysmith1) December 18, 2018

And all some people want for Christmas is to be as happy as Daniel…

2019 goals… Be as happy as Daniel on #TheUndateables — Mollie Eager (@EagerMollie) December 18, 2018

#Undateables has me in TEARS. That proposal was so beautiful ❤️ Good lad Daniel!!! 👊🏼 #heputaringonit — Anna Deery (@AnnaLouiseDeery) December 18, 2018

The undateables fills my heart with pure joy❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lauren (@LozzzzzBell) December 18, 2018

Well then, seeing as we’ve already reached peak festive cheer, we might as well just turn off the TV for the rest of Christmas…

Maybe not: after all, there’s plenty more heartwarming shows to come.