What time is the Michael Palin: North Korea special edition on TV?

Didn't catch Palin's documentary earlier this year? Never fear, as Channel 5 is repeating the series this Christmas with bonus scenes

Michael Palin in North Korea (Channel 5)

Earlier this year Channel 5 viewers were treated to a real TV first, when veteran broadcaster and former Monty Python Michael Palin travelled to North Korea for an “unprecedented” series documenting life in the secretive state.

Now Channel 5 has revealed plans for a feature-length special, comprising the two original episodes along with previously unseen bonus material.

The North Korea special will air on Channel 5 this Christmas. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When is the Michael Palin in North Korea Special on TV?

The two-hour special will air on Thursday 27th December 2018 at 9pm on Channel 5.

What’s the Michael Palin in North Korea special about?

The feature-length episode brings together the full documentary which aired earlier this year on Channel 5. The series was a result of “two years of planning and… a series of complex high level negotiations,” and followed Michael Palin on his travels through North Korea.

Covering more than 1,300 miles in just over a week for the two-parter, the presenter and his team had unprecedented access to the totalitarian state, travelling from the capital Pyongyang to the snowy peaks of Mount Paektu.

“The visit was an eye-opener for me, and I’m sure it will be the same for others. In all my travels around the world I have never had the same sense of fascination and revelation as on this journey to North Korea.”

The festive special will include the two episodes and additional, previously unaired scenes.

