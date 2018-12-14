Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Will Ruth Wilson’s Alice Morgan appear in Luther series five?

Will Ruth Wilson’s Alice Morgan appear in Luther series five?

Everyone wants to know if the twisted research scientist is really dead...

Idris Elba Ruth Wilson Luther Series 5

Idris Elba’s bringing DCI John Luther back for a fifth series in 2019 but will Ruth Wilson’s Alice Morgan appear alongside him?

Advertisement

Psychopath/genius research scientist Alice first encountered Luther when he was investigating the murder of her parents, which he later deduced she was responsible for. Luther wasn’t able to prove her guilt, though, and the pair (despite their differences) became close friends.

We last saw Alice in the final episode of series three, before learning that she’d apparently been drowned by Laura Haddock’s murderous Megan in the first episode of series four.

However, the killing took place off screen so we never saw a body. And when you don’t see a body in a drama you know what that means – there’s every chance that someone’s plotting a surprise comeback!

And sure enough, Alice actually pops up at the very end of the first sneak peek at Luther series five, but is she alive? Or is Luther having flashbacks?

We’ll just have to wait and see…

Where is Rose Leslie? Why isn’t Emma Lane in series five?

Speaking of Luther alumni, Rose Leslie is absent from series five. The Game of Thrones actress played DS Emma Lane in season four but she won’t be back this time around, writer Neil Cross confirmed.

Luther has a new colleague for series five. He’ll be joined by DS Catherine Halliday, played by Wunmi Mosaku.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 27 November 2018

Tags

All about Luther

Wunmi Mosaku, Getty, BD
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Ruth Wilson in Mrs Wilson (BBC)

When is Ruth Wilson’s new drama Mrs Wilson on TV – and what is it about?

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?

imagenotavailable1

The Damned United, Tomorrow Never Dies, X-Men – the best films on TV tonight