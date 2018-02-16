“Actually no,” writer Neil Cross told RadioTimes.com, declining to say any more.

And what about John Luther’s intriguing sociopath associate Alice Morgan played by Ruth Wilson? Will she be returning from an apparent demise?

“I better not answer these questions,” laughed Cross. “I will say that he’s got his coat. And that I’ll keep writing Luther until Idris or I drops off the perch.”

That’s good enough for us.

Luther series 5 will air on BBC1 in 2018