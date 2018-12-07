Doctor Who fans LOVED Alan Cumming’s very extra performance as King James I

Latest Doctor Who story The WitchFinders may have featured mud zombie aliens in 17th century Lancashire and Bradley Walsh wearing a towering beaver hat, but it was another star that stole the show: Alan Cumming.

Making a guest appearance as King James I, The Good Wife actor played a fantastically flamboyant version of the royal, bellowing out lines such as “You may prostrate yourselves before me!” in an unapologetically over-the-top voice.

King James is all about the drama 😂 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/hC6WeQL9ba — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 25, 2018

And his campy characterisation completely won over fans…

Alan Cummings as King James is 100% the best thing about this #DoctorWho episode 😂 pic.twitter.com/KBJctiRHhf — Nicola Austin (@nicola_hulkpod) November 25, 2018

Alan Cumming as King James was the thing I never knew I needed in my life till right now #DoctorWho — Yasemin (@yaz_adventures) November 26, 2018

Hook Alan Cumming's performance as King James I to my veins #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/yqWgHyRilN — Sophie Deck the Halls 🎄 (@SophLouiseHall) November 25, 2018

ALAN CUMMING IS THE GREATEST KING JAMES WHO HAS EVER KING JAMESED. #DRWHO — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) November 25, 2018

Alan Cumming was superb as King James #drwho — Mr Birchside (@kevbirch1) November 25, 2018

I pretty sure Alan Cumming enjoyed playing King James in #DrWho best cameo ever 😅 — Kath Wilson (@katsitter) November 25, 2018

In fact, many are now calling for a return to Cumming’s reign on Who…

Just watched the latest #DrWho and was like yeah King James was the best character so far, came on twitter and apparently everyone else also thinks. I WANT HIM BACK! MORE! pic.twitter.com/AD1qYLMROL — Tatiana 'clearly a trap' Pirogova 🍞 (@TatianasButt) November 25, 2018

I wanted King James to go with them! #DrWho #morefun — Susie20RF (@pandsreid) November 25, 2018

And on every other show, for that matter…

Can we have @Alancumming as overly dramatic King James in everything please? 😂 I am living for it!!! #DrWho #DoctorWho — Eden (@gogingergiraffe) November 25, 2018

Unfortunately, King James and Cumming won’t feature in the next Who outing. Mysteriously named It Takes You Away, it’s set to see The Doctor and co materialise in a creepy Norwegian wood.

It’s there that they come across a boarded-up cottage, a girl named Hanne in need of their help – and a monster lurking in the trees.

Doctor Who continues at 6:30pm on Sunday on BBC1

This article was originally published on 26 November 2018