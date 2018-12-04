Accessibility Links

No, Friends is NOT leaving Netflix UK

The one where it’s a false alarm and you can stop panicking

Friends (Getty, EH)

You might have heard that as Warner Bros are launching their own streaming service next year, US sitcom Friends will be wiped from platforms like Netflix in January 2019. But could those rumours BE more wrong?

Advertisement

Chandler, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Ross and Monica WILL be there for you throughout next year, with Netflix confirming on Twitter they’re not going on a break with the show in the new year.

The US Netflix account also reassured fans using a pic of this classic Friends moment…

However, those with a trained unagi may sense a danger in the wording “throughout 2019”, indicating Netflix can’t guarantee the show will remain on their platform in 2020, possibly due to WarnerMedia’s upcoming on-demand service.

Basically, don’t count (Mississippily or otherwise) on Friends staying on Netflix in a few years’ time.

Advertisement

However, if the worst happens, UK viewers can PIVOT over to Channel 5 to watch Friends, with the broadcaster airing double bills every weekday. As Joey might say, the whole panic has been a complete moo point.

