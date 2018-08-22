Friends is returning to terrestrial TV

Yes, Friends is coming back to free-to-air TV, with double bills every weekday on Channel 5.

From Monday 3rd September, Friends repeats will air at 4pm and 4:30pm, marking the first time we’ve see Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe on ‘terrestrial’ TV in the UK since Channel 5 aired five hours of Friends episodes back-to-back in 2015 to celebrate the show’s 21st anniversary.

Before that, Friends was shown on Channel 4 during its ten-year run, attracting a huge audience of 8.6 million for the finale in 2004.

E4 then aired repeats until 2011 when Friends moved over to Comedy Central, after Channel 4’s deal with Warner Bros came to an end.

The sitcom has continued to be extremely popular since it ended after ten series, but it enjoyed a recent boost when all 236 episodes were made available on Netflix in January, garnering a whole new generation of fans and prompting high street shops to start stocking Friends merchandise again.

Since its much-hyped arrival on Netflix, Friends has become the most streamed TV show in the UK according to Ofcom, pipping The Crown and Stranger Things to the post.

And now even those without a subscription service have a chance to watch it again. Could we be any more excited?!