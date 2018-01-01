The arrival of Friends is a big coup for the streaming service, who have been somewhat overshadowed in the classic US sitcom department by competitors Amazon Prime Video, who currently hold the rights to two other beloved 90s sitcoms: Frasier and Seinfeld.

The cultural clout of Friends remains potent in the UK. A yearly Friends Fest – which debuted in London in 2015 and sold out in 13 minutes – was extended this year into a 12-week UK-wide tour.

It sees thousands nostalgia-thirsty millennials shelling out their hard earned pounds to walk around reconstructions of Monica and Rachel's apartment and Central Perk – not bad for a sitcom that ended 13 years ago.

Stream all your favourite Friends moments here, including Ross' sandwich, "we were on a break" and this gem...