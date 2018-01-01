Every single episode of Friends is now available to watch on Netflix UK
The comedy series has been available in the US for years, but FINALLY UK subscribers can binge watch too
Oh... My... God. Netflix has just dropped a HUGE end of year surprise for subscribers: every episode of Friends (236!) is now available to stream on Netflix UK.
This means Netflix UK subscribers can start 2018 off in the right way: in the company of Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, Chandler and, *sigh*, Gunther.
The arrival of Friends is a big coup for the streaming service, who have been somewhat overshadowed in the classic US sitcom department by competitors Amazon Prime Video, who currently hold the rights to two other beloved 90s sitcoms: Frasier and Seinfeld.
The cultural clout of Friends remains potent in the UK. A yearly Friends Fest – which debuted in London in 2015 and sold out in 13 minutes – was extended this year into a 12-week UK-wide tour.
It sees thousands nostalgia-thirsty millennials shelling out their hard earned pounds to walk around reconstructions of Monica and Rachel's apartment and Central Perk – not bad for a sitcom that ended 13 years ago.
Stream all your favourite Friends moments here, including Ross' sandwich, "we were on a break" and this gem...