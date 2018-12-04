When is Delicious series 3 on TV? Who’s in the cast and what will happen?

Sky1’s hit foodie drama Delicious is back for a third series with Dawn French and Emilia Fox.

Find out what to expect below…

What time is Delicious series 3 on TV?

The drama is expected to land on Sky1 in early 2019. This article will be updated with more details as soon as the information is available.

What is Delicious about and what can we expect from series 3?

Delicious follows a mismatched pair, Gina and Sam, who run a high end hotel together.

Passionate cook Gina and glamorous Sam have jointly inherited the Penrose Hotel from their mutual ex-husband, deceased head chef Leo Vincent .

According to Sky, “the third series will again follow Dawn and Emilia’s characters as their strong resolve continues to be tested by the surprises their dynamic relationship, family and turbulent love lives throw at them”.

Who is in the cast of Delicious series 3?

Dawn French and Emilia Fox will be reprising their roles as Gina and Sam respectively.

Troy and 300 star Vincent Regan is joining the cast to play a dashing former chef and rich restaurant whizz. His character Mason Elliott, a genius chef, promises to set hearts fluttering.

Also returning to the fray are Sheila Hancock as Mimi Vincent and Iain Glen as Leo Vincent, the late former proprietor who narrates the action from beyond the grave. Aaron Anthony returns as Adam as does Tanya Reynolds as Teresa Benelli.

Where is the hotel in Delicious?

Penrose Hotel is actually called Pentillie Castle and it’s a family-run B&B. Find out more about the filming location here.