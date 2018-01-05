In series two, old enemies Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) have inherited the hotel, following the death of celebrity chef Leo, who was Sam's husband and Gina's ex-husband.

The good news is you can stay there, and it's a lot more tranquil in real life. It's really a luxury B&B called Pentillie Castle.

Dating from the 17th century, the castle is perched on the banks of the River Tamar within a 2,000-acre estate. Nowadays it boasts nine elegant guest rooms and an outdoor swimming pool. It's still owned and run by the family that built it, the Corytons.

Pentillie Estate is in the lush, tranquil Tamar Valley, which forms the boundary between Cornwall and Devon. The valley stretches from Plymouth Sound almost to the north coast and is designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Rooms start at £145 for a double and rise to £230 for a suite with a four-poster bed and river view (pictured below).

If that's beyond your budget, the castle also offers afternoon tea for £18.50 per person on Sundays, Mondays or Thursdays. Unlike the hotel in Delicious, it doesn't have a full-time restaurant with a passionate cook, but does occasionally do three-course dinners at £29.50 per head.

It's also worth exploring Delicious's other stunning locations. Nearby Port Eliot Estate is open from April through to June. The house was originally a monastery and dates back over a thousand years. Its lovely landscaped garden and woodlands bloom with daffodils, camellia and primroses in spring.

Alternatively, hop on the Tamar Valley Line and chug along the railway viaduct that towers above the Tamar River and has had a few cameos in the drama. Disembark at the pretty riverside village of Calstock, which also plays a role, then meander down to Cotehele House, a Tudor National Trust property with a 1300-acre estate.

For more information on Pentillie Castle, go to pentillie.co.uk