Noel Edmonds was voted out of the jungle and I’m a Celeb viewers don’t understand what happened

What have we done? Noel Edmonds has become the first contestant to leave the I’m a Celebrity jungle – despite being the last to arrive.

Advertisement

The TV veteran was reportedly the most expensive contestant in the ITV reality show’s history when he was parachuted in to join the campmates several days into the current series. His highly-anticipated entry saw him crowned emperor of the group – but his public have seen fit to overthrow him at the first opportunity, with Holly and Dec announcing his elimination during Friday night’s show.

If you’ve had your fill of social media backlash to contentious votes, look away now, because Noel’s exit has left Twitter users in total bewilderment.

My expression of Noel being first to leave the jungle #imaceleb⁠ ⁠ #imacelebrity⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/EQWd2Z6Y9o — Emma (@Emma2018xx) November 30, 2018

Just heard about Noel Edmonds. Shambles. Absolute shambles #ImACeleb 😩 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 30, 2018

People in the UK shouldn’t be allowed to vote for anything. Noel Edmonds was hilarious and entertaining. Gutted he won’t be in the jungle anymore. #ImACeleb — Stuart Tomlinson (@stutomo88) November 30, 2018

Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James is furious and sad and he’s not alone.

WE’VE ABSOLUTELY BLOWN IT BY VOTING NOEL OUT FIRST. THIS WAS GOING TO BE THE BEST TV IN DECADES. WE SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO VOTE ABOUT THINGS WE DON’T FULLY UNDERSTAND. FURIOUS AND SAD. — Greg James (@gregjames) November 30, 2018

I can’t let this go. The people that actually bother to vote are the “oh they come across so well” brigade. The point of the show is to watch mad people be mad eating bollocks and panicking about spiders. YOU’RE MISSING THE POINT LINDA. — Greg James (@gregjames) December 1, 2018

Even Liam Gallagher has weighed in…

There’s only 1 Noel Edmonds as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 30, 2018

Some are blaming ITV for granting contestants protection from the vote thanks to the Immunity Games:

Itv have kicked themselves in the foot with the immunity challenge, taking a chance with the most entertaining being voted out through limited choices, noel should never be out this early, money well spent eh? Idiots.#ImACeleb — Kev-G (@KevinG24004771) December 1, 2018

The Immunity Games on #ImaCeleb have been a big mistake for @ITV

The Producers clearly didn’t think this through #Noel — Amanda (@amandableazard) December 1, 2018

The immunity game ruined it for us all. ITV made a mistake. Had that stupid game not been in place, the right person would have been voted off first and it would not have been Noel 🙄 #ImACeleb #noeledmonds pic.twitter.com/G1BX2Qb9aw — RaSHiDa (@ItsOnlyRash) November 30, 2018

Indeed, the series of trials shielded a number of contestants from elimination, meaning Noel faced just five fellow celebs – Anne Hegerty, Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack, James McVey and Rita Simons – in the public vote.

Sadly our time with Noel was cut short and he was sent packing into the arms of his wife Liz. And despite calls for a second referendum…

Can we have a People's Vote about Noel Edmonds? #ImACeleb — Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) November 30, 2018

Advertisement

… No Deal is likely to be made.