X Factor fans were confused by the lack of ABBA songs in ‘ABBA week’
Viewers weren't happy the acts only performed a short Mamma Mia! medley
This year The X Factor set up a very special treat for viewers: ABBA week.
Not only did Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus join the semi-final this Saturday alongside select cast members from the Mamma Mia! films, but viewers were promised a Saturday night packed with songs by the Swedish supergroup.
However, fans couldn’t help feeling a little frustrated after watching an hour of the acts performing some distinctly non-ABBA tunes, from Snow Patrol’s Run to Bon Jovi’s Livin on a Prayer.
I only switched this on because I was told it's Abba week! #XFactor pic.twitter.com/NStxaIamyr
— Eilidh Walker (@eilidhw1991) November 24, 2018
"loving all these Abba songs". #XFactor pic.twitter.com/GmXmzaT7V8
— Lewis (@IsThatLew) November 24, 2018
Didn’t know ABBA sang Run by Snow Patrol #XFactor
— FP Jones spills tea sis (@FPandAlice) November 24, 2018
Thought it was meant to he ABBA week yet no ones sang an ABBA song 🤷🏽♀️ am I missing something #XFactor
— 💕 (@saz_10123) November 24, 2018
I'm really confused I thought it was Abba/Mama Mia week? #XFactor #xfactor2018
— Chris g (@Chris_grand_333) November 24, 2018
And although viewers saw all contestants perform a short Mamma Mia! medley, many thought it wasn’t worth the hype.
#xfactor Bugga me…An actual ABBA song on ABBA week… pic.twitter.com/pMC1ROrAqr
— J (@BaziaLushbubble) November 24, 2018
Especially when Acacia and Aaliyah rapped Money, Money, Money…
Me listening to the two girls rapping to money, money, money 😫! You should get sent to jail if you rap an abba song 😫😬 #xfactor pic.twitter.com/2xZ0HeNh3G
— 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 △⃒⃘ (@LaurenMcKenna92) November 24, 2018
SORRY BUT NO, YOU CAN’T RAP ABBA. I’M DRAWING THE LINE #XFactor
— phoebe ruth (@_phoebejones_) November 24, 2018
You can't rap Abba's money, money, money. You just can't #XFactor
— Hayley Rogers (@ROSESANDKNIVES_) November 24, 2018
Fortunately, fans will hear marginally more ABBA music on Sunday night, with the cast of Mamma Mia! set to perform songs from the hit film.