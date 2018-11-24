X Factor fans were confused by the lack of ABBA songs in ‘ABBA week’

Accessibility Links

Viewers weren't happy the acts only performed a short Mamma Mia! medley

ITV, TL

This year The X Factor set up a very special treat for viewers: ABBA week.

Advertisement

Not only did Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus join the semi-final this Saturday alongside select cast members from the Mamma Mia! films, but viewers were promised a Saturday night packed with songs by the Swedish supergroup.

However, fans couldn’t help feeling a little frustrated after watching an hour of the acts performing some distinctly non-ABBA tunes, from Snow Patrol’s Run to Bon Jovi’s Livin on a Prayer.

And although viewers saw all contestants perform a short Mamma Mia! medley, many thought it wasn’t worth the hype.

Especially when Acacia and Aaliyah rapped Money, Money, Money…

Advertisement

Fortunately, fans will hear marginally more ABBA music on Sunday night, with the cast of Mamma Mia! set to perform songs from the hit film.

