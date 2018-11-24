X Factor fans were confused by the lack of ABBA songs in ‘ABBA week’

This year The X Factor set up a very special treat for viewers: ABBA week.

Not only did Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus join the semi-final this Saturday alongside select cast members from the Mamma Mia! films, but viewers were promised a Saturday night packed with songs by the Swedish supergroup.

However, fans couldn’t help feeling a little frustrated after watching an hour of the acts performing some distinctly non-ABBA tunes, from Snow Patrol’s Run to Bon Jovi’s Livin on a Prayer.

I only switched this on because I was told it's Abba week! #XFactor pic.twitter.com/NStxaIamyr — Eilidh Walker (@eilidhw1991) November 24, 2018

Didn’t know ABBA sang Run by Snow Patrol #XFactor — FP Jones spills tea sis (@FPandAlice) November 24, 2018

Thought it was meant to he ABBA week yet no ones sang an ABBA song 🤷🏽‍♀️ am I missing something #XFactor — 💕 (@saz_10123) November 24, 2018

I'm really confused I thought it was Abba/Mama Mia week? #XFactor #xfactor2018 — Chris g (@Chris_grand_333) November 24, 2018

And although viewers saw all contestants perform a short Mamma Mia! medley, many thought it wasn’t worth the hype.

Especially when Acacia and Aaliyah rapped Money, Money, Money…

Me listening to the two girls rapping to money, money, money 😫! You should get sent to jail if you rap an abba song 😫😬 #xfactor pic.twitter.com/2xZ0HeNh3G — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 △⃒⃘ (@LaurenMcKenna92) November 24, 2018

SORRY BUT NO, YOU CAN’T RAP ABBA. I’M DRAWING THE LINE #XFactor — phoebe ruth (@_phoebejones_) November 24, 2018

You can't rap Abba's money, money, money. You just can't #XFactor — Hayley Rogers (@ROSESANDKNIVES_) November 24, 2018

Fortunately, fans will hear marginally more ABBA music on Sunday night, with the cast of Mamma Mia! set to perform songs from the hit film.