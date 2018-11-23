Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag to get a French makeover

After critical and commercial acclaim here in the UK, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s tragicomedy Fleabag is heading across the channel for a French remake.

Leading French production company, Banijay Studios France, acquired the rights to remake Fleabag, which is expected to start shooting in France in January. They are working alongside Studiocanal Original.

The six-part series is being adapted by French actor and movie director Jeanne Herry, who has made a name for herself in France due to her work on French Netflix series Call My Agent!

The French edition of Fleabag will focus on Call My Agent! star Camille Cottin, who plays a 30-something woman struggling with a complicated love life and family ties.

The project is led by Studiocanal’s former creative VP Dominique Jubin, who said, “The series will start as a transgressive comedy and will evolve into a subtle, bittersweet portrayal of a modern young woman.”

She added to Variety, “Herry knows how to direct actors and portray the complexity and vulnerability of female characters, and she’s also a very good writer who can weave comedy, drama and emotions.”

The French adaptation of the show is set to alter some of the more traditional British elements of Fleabag, but keep “the modernity, feminine perspective, offbeat humour and spirit.”

Over in the UK, Fleabag won a number of awards for Waller-Bridge’s touching portrayal of a young woman navigating life in London after the death of her best friend.

As well as scooping the Royal Television Society Award for Best Comedy Writing, Waller-Bridge (who wrote smash-hit drama Killing Eve) also won a Bafta for Best Female Performance in a comedy programme in 2017.

A second series is due to air next year with Andrew Scott confirmed to join the cast.

Speaking about returning to the show, Waller-Bridge explained, “I can’t believe they let me do this again.

“I’m so happy to be back with the incredible Fleabag team and I’m as surprised as anyone about where this series has taken us.”