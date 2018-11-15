Accessibility Links

  4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is taking Fleabag to the New York stage

Is America ready to meet the original Fleabag?

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Fleabag

Before Fleabag became a BBC comedy-drama sensation, it was a one-woman play – and now Phoebe Waller-Bridge is taking her play to the New York stage.

Waller-Bridge first performed Fleabag at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and later adapted her script for BBC3. It tells the story of an angry and self-obsessed young woman navigating life (and terrible sex) in London.

Now, Waller-Bridge will tread the boards for five weeks at the off-Broadway SoHo Playhouse in New York from 28th February. The production is directed by her long-time collaborator Vicky Jones.

“I can’t wait to bring the original Fleabag to New York!” Waller-Bridge said. “It’s a dream come true! We couldn’t think of a more perfect home than the SoHo Playhouse, and we wouldn’t be here at all without the awesome team at Annapurna. This is going to be SO MUCH FUN.”

Fleabag began life as a theatre play and quickly became a hit show, transferring to London’s Soho Theatre after its debut in Edinburgh. After a sold-out run, it was brought back for two repeat engagements, before Waller-Bridge took Fleabag on tour in the UK and internationally.

However, this will mark her first time on the New York stage.

Since the first series of Fleabag in 2016 and her break-out success, Waller-Bridge has won a Bafta, created and written the excellent Killing Eve, and played a female droid in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Fleabag will also return for a second series in 2019 with Andrew Scott one of the new additions to the cast.

