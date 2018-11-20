These Doctor Who fans will never look at bubble wrap the same way again

After the Weeping Angels made us terrified of blinking and the Vashta Nerada fearful of stepping into shadows, we Doctor Who fans have suddenly developed an acute fear of another apparently harmless action: popping bubble wrap.

Advertisement

It’s all thanks to recent episode Kerblam!, which saw The Doctor and co investigate a futuristic uber-retailer (think Amazon in space), which saw an army of postman robots poised to deliver a mass of explosive bubble wrap to planet Kandoka.

Fortunately, Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor managed to foil the plot just in time, seeing the robots blow themselves up rather than explode any humans – well, except for one evil cleaner/industrial terrorist.

However, this turn hasn’t stopped fans from seeing bubble wrap as – like The Doctor said – “sheets of tiny little bombs”…

Looks like Bubble Wrap is on the list of Whovian Fears now 👍👍#DoctorWho — Captain | 64 | 157 💕 (@jodiesjenna) November 18, 2018

So apparently we're adding bubblewrap to the list of things we're scared of for doctor who….damn it.#DoctorWho #kerblam — Prinzessin_banane (@Prinzessinbana1) November 18, 2018

Well I'm never popping bubble wrap again! #DrWho — Alison G (@AlisonGurney) November 18, 2018

#DrWho I will never bust a bubble wrap package again — Jim Isard (@pufferjim) November 18, 2018

Thanks #DrWho for ruining my love of bubble-wrap! — Andy Carslaw (@andycarslaw) November 18, 2018

Destroying the simple pleasures, I will never pop bubble wrap again without wincing #DrWho — Tamsin K (@tamsin6) November 18, 2018

Of course, this wasn’t the first time Doctor Who made fans look at bubble wrap in a whole new way…

Doctor Who: Making Bubble Wrap Scary Since 1975 pic.twitter.com/4uBDhs9ZoH — James Sutton (@ScarecrowSutton) November 18, 2018

Fortunately, it looks like The Doctor, Graham, Ryan and Yaz will be back to cross paths with King James I in next week’s The Witchfinders story. Well, presuming they resist the urge to pop the sheet of explosive bubble wrap left on the Tardis floor at the end of the episode…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 at 6:30pm on Sunday

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 19 November 2018