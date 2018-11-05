Now, the details of the following two episodes have been announced – with the Doctor going up against big business in what sounds like an Amazon-style retail warehouse and coming across witch trials in 17th century Lancashire.

Doctor Who Episode 7 (BBC)

Penned by Pete McTighe, episode seven, entitled Kerblam!, sees the Doctor receive a mysterious package.

"“Delivery for the Doctor!” A mysterious message arrives in a package addressed to the Doctor, leading her, Graham, Yaz and Ryan to investigate the warehouse moon orbiting Kandoka, and the home of the galaxy’s largest retailer: Kerblam!"

The episode features former Coronation Street and Broadchurch star Julie Hesmondhalgh and comedian Lee Mack, and is directed by Jennifer Perrott – who also helmed the Tsuranga Conundrum.

The eighth episode of the series will see the gang head back to the past, observing a witch trial in England in the 1600s.

Doctor Who Episode 8 (BBC)

The Witchfinders is written by Joy Wilkinson in her Doctor Who debut.

The synopsis reads, “The Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz arrive in 17th century Lancashire and become embroiled in a witch trial, run by the local landowner. As fear stalks the land, the arrival of King James I only serves to intensify the witch hunt. But is there something even more dangerous at work? Can the Doctor and friends keep the people of Bilehurst Cragg safe from all the forces that are massing in the land?”

The episode stars The Good Wife favourite Alan Cumming as King James I, with Downton Abbey’s Siobhan Finneran also guest starring.

Looks like another action-packed few weeks for the Doctor and co…

Doctor Who continues on Sunday at 7pm on BBC1