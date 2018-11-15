When is Children in Need 2018 on TV? Full guide to the celebrities taking part and how to donate

BBC’s Children in Need is returning for another year, with an all-star roster of presenters and one-off TV specials.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the TV telethon.

When is Children in Need on TV?

Children in Need airs on Friday 16th November 2018 across BBC1 and BBC2, and will be aiming to beat the record-breaking £60.7 million raised during last year’s telethon.

Which celebrities are taking part in Children in Need and what sketches are they doing?

While the main event kicks off in the evening, Friday afternoon sees a special edition of Bargain Hunt at 12.15pm hosted by Charlie Ross and Pudsey the Bear. In the special edition, Casualty stars Michael French and Sunetra Sarker compete against castmates Amanda Henderson and Suzanne Packer to find the cheapest deals.

BBC Children in Need will air 7.30pm – 10pm, with a 40-minute gap before restarting at 10.40pm and running until 12.30am on BBC1.

The show kicks off with a performance from the cast of the West End musicals School of Rock and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, before the The Children’s Choir sing The Greatest Showman hit A Million Dreams in unison with children’s choirs across the nation in moving scenes.

A special edition of The One Show will then be aired which will see the Rickshaw Challenge riders, comprising of Matt Baker and six youngsters hopefully reach the finishing line in Salford after a difficult eight-day journey from Calais.

Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc then take the reins, overseeing a performance from the EastEnders cast putting on a spectacle in Albert Square – including Jessie Wallace belting out Frozen’s Let It Go (see a preview here).

Little Mix, Alfie Boe and Sheridan Smith will also be on hand to give some Children in Need project workers a surprise.

Jodie Whittaker will be making a special appearance as The Doctor to meet a young girl who has been supported by the charity, who will go on the Doctor Who set.

We will also be taking a visit to the Strictly Come Dancing set as the stars of Boyzone take to the floor with professional dancer in the hope of lifting the Pudsey Glitterball, before we get an exclusive first look at the Call the Midwife Christmas special ahead of the 40 minute gap on BBC1 (for the 10pm news) when you can switch over to BBC2 for Junior Mastermind for BBC Children in Need, which will start at 10pm and finish at 10.40pm.

The second part of BBC1’s broadcast, fronted by husband and wife couple Rochelle and Marvin Humes alongside Rob Beckett, will start at 10:40pm and announce the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year 2018 and the show’s final total, along with a look back at some of the evening’s best moments.

For those staying up past midnight, the fundraiser show is followed up by Children in Need Rocks on BBC1 at 12:30am, a fundraising concert at Wembley Arena fronted by Fearne Cotton and Clara Amfo. The line-up includes Sir Rod Stewart, George Ezra, Jess Glynne, Nile Rogers and Chic, Olly Murs and Rita Ora.

Since first launching in 1980, Children In Need has raised a whopping £950 million to help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.

Have a listen of Jamie Cullen’s official Children in Need 2018 single below

Who’s presenting Children in Need 2018?

Tess Daly, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, Rob Beckett, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle and Marvin Humes are all lined-up to host during the evening.

Strictly’s Daly, and presenter and wheelchair basketball player Adepitan, will open the show, before Norton and former Bake Off presenter Giedroyc take over.

The evening will end with comedian Beckett and husband-and-wife duo, Rochelle and Marvin Humes (both musicians-turned-presenters), revealing the night’s final total.

How can I donate?

You can send in money in a variety of ways this year, including via text, phone call, post, or by visiting BBC Children in Need’s website here.

Call

You can also call 0345 7 33 22 33 and make a donation over the phone (standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply), using your debit, credit or PayPal account.

Text

You can donate £10 just by texting the word DONATE to 70410. To donate £20 text DONATE to 70420, or to donate £30 text DONATE to 70430.

Post

You can send a cheque or postal order to BBC Children in Need, PO Box 648, Salford, M5 0LB.

Cash

You can pay in your fundraising money at all major banks, building societies, or the Post Office.

Texts will cost your donation plus your standard network message charge and all of your donation will go to BBC Children in Need.

You must be 16 or over and have the bill payer‘s permission. For full terms and more information visit bbc.co.uk/pudsey