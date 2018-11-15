The 32-year-old comedian, who split with his girlfriend of three years, Rebecca Humphries, after The Sun revealed pictures of him locking lips with the married Jones, was voted off during Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween week when his Viennese Waltz failed to impress the judges.

But Walsh is now heading back to the ballroom, with fellow dance floor casualty Vick Hope sharing a picture of the pair posing as they rehearsed for the Children in Need special.

They were joined in the snap by Dr Ranj Singh and Katie Piper, who are also part of the charity antics.

Capital Breakfast DJ Hope captioned the picture, “Just reunited with my hella fine BBC Strictly babes for Children in Need, I’ve missed you.”

Walsh, who swiftly apologised for his kiss with 29-year-old Jones, had previously said he felt he “messed up” on the show.

Speaking after he was knocked out of the competition on It Takes Two, he explained, “To be honest with you, that’s the most angry I’ve been afterwards. I knew the dance and I knew I could do it.”

“I started on Saturday thinking we’ve got this, and then I messed it up. I was really angry with myself,” he added. “Then, I had to get eliminated looking like a man who had fallen through a chimney!”

Whether Walsh will be reunited with Jones for the charity edition of the show is yet to be seen – however, the pair will definitely be partnered again for the show’s final.

“Every year all of our celebrities are invited back for the grand final at the end of the series. This year is no different and we look forward to reuniting them all once more," a BBC spokesperson told HELLO! Magazine.

Meanwhile, it has been left uncertain whether recently eliminated Danny John-Jules, 58, will be returning to the show, after he skipped his It Takes Two performance.

Strictly Come Dancing will be on BBC1 on Friday for a Children in Need special, before continuing on Saturday at 6.45pm.