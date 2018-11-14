Lancashire police thank David Schwimmer as they make Friends star lookalike arrest

A police appeal about a thief with a striking resemblance to Friends character Ross Geller went viral last week – and now Lancashire Police has announced an arrest.

“Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update,” the police force said in a statement.

The suspect was caught on camera stealing a crate of beer from a Blackpool restaurant, with police sharing an image (now deleted) of the David Schwimmer ‘lookalike’ from CCTV.

News of the crime quickly reached New York, inspiring Schwimmer to post this tongue-in-cheek video proving his innocence by recreating the scene in a grocery store…

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see I was in New York,” he wrote. “To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

The man was identified within days, and now the police have announced an arrest.

Lancashire Police said a 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Southall, West London, on suspicion of theft. They also thanked the Metropolitan Police for their help, to which the Met responded: “#IllBeThereForYou”