Grand Designs: House of the Year – inside the properties in Channel 4’s new architecture awards series

Kevin McCloud visits some of the most innovative homes in the country as the Riba House of the Year award winners are revealed

Red House

Grand Designs: House of the Year returns this November to showcase all of the properties in the running for the Royal Institute of British Architects House of the Year award.

Across four episodes, Kevin McCloud, Damion Burrows and Michelle Ogundehin will visit some of the most architecturally adventurous homes in the country, in the lead-up to the finale which will see a winner awarded the most prestigious prize in residential architecture.

In week one, most of the action is in London, where three of the five houses are situated. The other two properties are in Oxfordshire and Newcastle.

Will one of these properties be crowned the best in the country? Check out our guide to the homes in the first episode (7th November) of Grand Designs: House of the Year below.

Dartmouth Park House (London)

Dartmouth Park House
Dartmouth Park House

This remodelled end-of-terrace Victorian won the RIBA London, so it’s already in good stead with the awards jury, who praised it as “a very successful reinvention of the Victorian house” and “an unusual and exotic home”.

Dartmouth Park
Dartmouth Park

Ouseburn Road (Newcastle)

Ouseburn Road
Ouseburn Road

The Ouseburn road project by Miller Partnership Architects comprises of two builds on the same road which allowed each client to cut costs through shared resources. It won the RIBA North East Award 2018.

Ouseburn Road
Ouseburn Road

Pheasants (Oxfordshire)

Pheasants House
Pheasants House

This controversial, cutting-edge modernist building by the Thames in Henley took more than a decade to get built from inception to completion, but has won plaudits since for its innovative design, including the RIBA South award 2018.

Pheasants House.
Pheasants House

Red House (London)

Red House
Red House

31/44 architects had to be creative to make use of the unusual shape of the site for this colourful end-of-terrace new build, “inventively carving into the space a series of intimately angled living spaces sprinkled with small glazed courtyards”, according to Architecture.com.

Red House
Red House

Black Stone House (London)

Black Stone House
Black Stone House
Black Stone House in north London comprises of 3 uniquely designed apartments that blend outdoor and indoor spaces.

Black Stone House
Black Stone House

