David Tennant trades the police box for a phone box in first Good Omens trailer

David Tennant’s trading the big blue Doctor Who police box for a bright red phone box in the first teaser trailer for Amazon Prime and BBC’s Good Omens.

The series, based on the novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, will see the actor doing his best to save planet Earth (now where have we heard that before?) while sporting some seriously creepy snake eyes.

Tennant and Michael Sheen star as Crowley and Aziraphale, a demon and angel who are old ‘friends’ and, over the course of several thousand years, have grown rather attached to life on Earth.

So when their bosses seem dead-set on ensuring the apocalypse does indeed happen, the pair opt to give the child tasked with bringing it about (the “Anti-Christ”) the choice to decide whether he wants to be good or evil by sharing their wisdom with him.

It’s all going well until they realise that they’ve got the wrong kid and the Anti-Christ is actually growing up with an English family. As you can imagine, chaos ensues.

Oh and if you’re wondering why Queen’s You’re My Best Friend is playing in the background, it’s because there’s a wonderful Queen-related joke in the novel.

“All tapes left in a car for more than about a fortnight metamorphose into Best of Queen albums,” the line reads.

And you know, it might just be right…

