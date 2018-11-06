When is Children in Need 2018 on TV? Full guide to the celebrities taking part and how to donate

BBC’s Children in Need is returning for another year, with an all-star roster of presenters and one-off TV specials.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the TV telethon.

When is Children in Need on TV?

Children in Need airs on Friday 16th November 2018 across BBC1 and BBC2, and will be aiming to beat the record-breaking £60.7 million raised during last year’s telethon.

The evening will kick off with The One Show’s BBC Children in Need Special from 7pm – 7.30pm on BBC1. Expect plenty of surprise celebrity appearances!

BBC Children in Need will air 7.30pm – 10pm, with a 40-minute gap before restarting at 10.40pm and running until 12.30am on BBC1.

However, during the gap you can switch over to BBC2 for Junior Mastermind for BBC Children in Need, which will start at 10pm and finish at 10.40pm.

Since first launching in 1980, Children In Need has raised a whopping £950 million to help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.

Have a listen of Jamie Cullen’s official Children in Need 2018 single below

Who’s presenting Children in Need 2018?

Tess Daly, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, Rob Beckett, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle and Marvin Humes are all lined-up to host during the evening.

Strictly’s Daly, and presenter and wheelchair basketball player Adepitan, will open the show, before Norton and former Bake Off presenter Giedroyc take over.

The evening will end with comedian Beckett and husband-and-wife duo, Rochelle and Marvin Humes (both musicians-turned-presenters), revealing the night’s final total.

How can I donate?

You can send in money in a variety of ways this year, including via text, phone call, post, or by visiting BBC Children in Need’s website here.

Call

You can also call 0345 7 33 22 33 and make a donation over the phone (standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply), using your debit, credit or PayPal account.

Text

You can donate £10 just by texting the word DONATE to 70410. To donate £20 text DONATE to 70420, or to donate £30 text DONATE to 70430.

Post

You can send a cheque or postal order to BBC Children in Need, PO Box 648, Salford, M5 0LB.

Cash

You can pay in your fundraising money at all major banks, building societies, or the Post Office.

Texts will cost your donation plus your standard network message charge and all of your donation will go to BBC Children in Need.

You must be 16 or over and have the bill payer‘s permission. For full terms and more information visit bbc.co.uk/pudsey