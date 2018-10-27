Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2018/19 season is underway, with live matches on TV every weekend.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have now confirmed which games they will broadcast live on TV through to January 2019, meaning the busy Christmas fixture period is now locked in.

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.

As with every season, all the dates are liable to change until the broadcasters have picked their live matches. The first months of the season are now locked in, with more live TV matches still to be confirmed. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as they’re revealed.

Check out the full guide to every match in this year’s Premier League season, including full Sky Sports and BT Sport listings, schedules and more.

Premier League live on TV – full 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Saturday 27 October 2018

Man Utd v Everton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Leicester City v West Ham – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Cardiff City

Southampton v Newcastle United

Watford v Huddersfield Town

Sunday 28 October 2018

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Spurs v Man City – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV



Saturday 3 November 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Liverpool – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Cardiff City v Leicester City

Everton v Brighton

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle United v Watford

West Ham v Burnley

Sunday 4 November 2018

Wolves v Spurs – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (should Spurs be involved in the UEFA Champions League the next Tuesday, this match will move to Saturday 3 November, at 7.45pm)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 5 November 2018

Huddersfield Town v Fulham – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 10 November 2018

Cardiff City v Brighton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Crystal Palace v Spurs – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Wolves

Huddersfield Town v West Ham

Leicester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Watford

Sunday 11 November 2018

Liverpool v Fulham – 12pm, live on BT Sport

Chelsea v Everton – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Man Utd – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 24 November 2018

Spurs v Chelsea – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Leicester City

Everton v Cardiff City

Fulham v Southampton

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham v Man City

Sunday 25 November 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wolves v Huddersfield Town – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 26 November 2018

Burnley v Newcastle United – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 1 December 2018

Southampton v Man Utd – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Cardiff City v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Huddersfield Town v Brighton

Leicester City v Watford

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham

Sunday 2 December 2018

Chelsea v Fulham – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Spurs – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 4 December 2018

Watford v Man City – 8pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Liverpool

Fulham v Leicester City

West Ham v Cardiff City

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday, 5 December 2018

Man Utd v Arsenal – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Everton v Newcastle United

Spurs v Southampton

Saturday 8 December 2018

Bournemouth v Liverpool – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Chelsea v Man City – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Leicester City v Spurs – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town

Burnley v Brighton

Cardiff City v Southampton

Man Utd v Fulham

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Sunday 9 December 2018

Newcastle United v Wolves – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 10 December 2018

Everton v Watford – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 15 December 2018

Man City v Everton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Fulham v West Ham – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Cardiff City

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 16 December 2018

Southampton v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Man Utd – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV



Friday 21 December 2018

Wolves v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 22 December 2018

Arsenal v Burnley – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v Man Utd – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Chelsea v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Southampton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

West Ham v Watford

Sunday 23 December 2018

Everton v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wednesday 26 December 2018

Fulham v Wolves – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brighton v Arsenal – 5.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Watford v Chelsea – 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Burnley v Everton

Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Leicester City v Man City

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Huddersfield Town

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

Thursday 27 December 2018

Southampton v West Ham – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 29 December 2018

Liverpool v Arsenal – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v West Ham

Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Leicester City v Cardiff City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Newcastle United

Sunday 30 December 2018

Crystal Palace v Chelsea – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Southampton v Man City – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 1 January 2019

Everton v Leicester City, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v Spurs, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Fulham

AFC Bournemouth v Watford

Chelsea v Southampton

Huddersfield Town v Burnley

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 2 January 2019

Newcastle United v Man Utd – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Thursday 3 January 2019

Man City v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 12 January 2019

West Ham v Arsenal – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Chelsea v Newcastle United – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Liverpool

Burnley v Fulham

Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester City v Southampton

Sunday 13 January 2019

Everton v AFC Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Spurs v Man Utd, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 14 January 2019

Man City v Wolves – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 19 January 2019

Wolves v Leicester City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Chelsea – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v Cardiff City

Southampton v Everton

Watford v Burnley

Sunday 20 January 2019

Huddersfield Town v Man City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Fulham v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tuesday 29 January 2019

Newcastle United v Man City – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Cardiff City

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Fulham v Brighton

Huddersfield Town v Everton

Wolves v West Ham

Man Utd v Burnley

Wednesday, 30 January 2019

Liverpool v Leicester City – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Watford

Saturday, 2 February 2019

Brighton v Watford

Burnley v Southampton

Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Arsenal

Spurs v Newcastle United

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday, 9 February 2019

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man Utd

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Chelsea

Southampton v Cardiff City

Spurs v Leicester City

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday, 23 February 2019

Arsenal v Southampton

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Burnley v Spurs

Cardiff City v Watford

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Man City

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

West Ham v Fulham

Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Cardiff City v Everton

Huddersfield Town v Wolves

Leicester City v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Wednesday, 27 February 2019

Chelsea v Spurs

Newcastle United v Burnley

Southampton v Fulham

Liverpool v Watford

Man City v West Ham

Saturday, 2 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Brighton v Huddersfield Town

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Spurs v Arsenal

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle United

Wolves v Cardiff City

Saturday, 9 March 2019

Arsenal v Man Utd

Cardiff City v West Ham

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Watford

Newcastle United v Everton

Southampton v Spurs

Saturday, 16 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Brighton v Cardiff City

Burnley v Leicester City

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Man Utd v Man City

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Huddersfield Town

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, 30 March 2019

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Cardiff City v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Fulham v Man City

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

West Ham v Everton

Saturday, 6 April 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Arsenal

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Man City v Cardiff City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Fulham

Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday, 13 April 2019

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Man City

Fulham v Everton

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Wolves

Spurs v Huddersfield Town

Watford v Arsenal

Saturday, 20 April 2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Cardiff City v Liverpool

Chelsea v Burnley

Everton v Man Utd

Huddersfield Town v Watford

Man City v Spurs

Newcastle United v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester City

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, 27 April 2019

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Cardiff City

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

Man Utd v Chelsea

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Arsenal v Brighton

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Cardiff City v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Watford

Everton v Burnley

Huddersfield Town v Man Utd

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Fulham

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Utd v Cardiff City

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Spurs v Everton

Watford v West Ham