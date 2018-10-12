Doctor Who fan notices awkward mistake on the BBC website

A sharp-eyed Doctor Who fan has spotted that the show’s BBC website could do with a teeny little update following Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the first female Doctor.

A fan account dedicated to the actress pointed out that the character section of the Doctor Who site still referred to the Doctor as ‘he’, suggesting the pronoun has not been updated since Peter Capaldi’s era as the Doctor.

“Discover more about the Doctor and the friends he’s made on his time travelling adventures,” the description reads (italics ours).

At the time of writing, the error is still in place. Check out the original tweet below.

Hey, @bbcdoctorwho @BBCOne @BBC , I think you need to update the Doctor's pronouns on the website! 😂 pic.twitter.com/iyOdJhMs6t — Jodie Whittaker Quotes and Photos (@jodiequotepic) October 11, 2018

Whittaker made her Who debut on Sunday night, drawing in an average of 8.2 million viewers – more than Peter Capaldi’s and Matt Smith’s debut episodes.

In September, Whittaker told Radio Times that she shouldn’t have to defend the decision to have a female Doctor.

“I don’t want to defend the decision to have a female Doctor because there’s nothing to defend – I’m playing an alien,” she says. “Matt Smith wasn’t qualified. Peter Capaldi wasn’t qualified.

“They can challenge me about my academic qualifications – fine – but no one can be properly qualified for this job unless they’ve got two hearts and come from Gallifrey.”

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays