“Welcome to what I presume is your first alien planet. Don’t touch anything,” Jodie Whittaker’s newly-minted Doctor tells her friends as they wander around a desert landscape, under fire from deadly alien forces and in cahoots with a couple of mysterious desert dwellers (Shaun Dooley and Susan Lynch).

Yaz (Mandip Gill) is already worried that this could be the end, but the Doctor is emphatic - “I will keep you alive and I will get you back home.” But how can she when they’re in an unfamiliar environment and still missing the Tardis?

Well, presumably we’ll find out when the Ghost Monument arrives on BBC1 next Sunday. Is anybody else already feeling impatient again?

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sunday 14th October at 6.55pm