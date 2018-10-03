Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Tom Bunday: the tree doctor turned business mogul

Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Tom Bunday: the tree doctor turned business mogul

Apprentice hopeful Tom Bunday is looking to branch out in a new venture with Lord Sugar

Tom Bunday, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Apprentice candidate Tom Bunday runs a successful arboricultural business which – for those of you who aren’t in the know – means he’s a tree surgeon. But as well as tending to trees, Tom has a great time climbing them after winning a tree climbing championship at college.

Advertisement

According to his website, while Tom struggled through his education, he “thrived” in the pure challenge that was offered to him through business – which has seen the 28-year-old build up another two successful companies, invest in a property portfolio and write two books. All very impressive, by any standard.

Oh, and he’s getting married soon, which is nice.

View this post on Instagram

The day she said yes

A post shared by Tom.bunday (@tom.bunday) on

What can we expect from Tom?

By his own admission, Tom is immature – which may see him become an irritant to some of the candidates… and the viewers.

Speaking at his audition for the show, he explained: “I’m so immature when it comes to social environment. All the lads absolutely love me. All the girls absolutely hate me because I’m having such a good time. So I think it’s a good thing because it draws people to me but it’s a bad thing because some people think I’m immature.”

Nonetheless, Tom says he’s a hard worker who finds himself becoming “obsessed” with certain topics, and values his loyalty as one of his key traits.

Could he be a bit of a grower on Lord Sugar – or is Tom all (tree) bark and no bite?

The Apprentice 2018 candidates: Tom Bunday

Age: 28

Occupation: Owner, Tree Surgery Firm

Lives: Southampton

Best/Worst quote: “It sounds really morbid but if you know you’re going to die in a year’s time, what would you do in that year? And that’s how I live my life.”

Twitter: @TomBunday

Instagram: @tom.bunday

Advertisement

The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC 1

Tags

You might like

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates

Lord Sugar The Apprentice

Lord Sugar: the BBC doesn’t understand the power of The Apprentice

BBC, Getty, TL

Lord Sugar delivers his verdict on former Apprentice star Katie Hopkins: ‘She’s made her bed and she’s going to have to lie in it’

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Lord Sugar - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks

Lord Sugar: fame-seeking Apprentice candidates join the show “for the wrong reasons”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more