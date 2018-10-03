Accessibility Links

Have you spotted the photoshop fail in this year’s Apprentice candidate photos?

Contestants Kayode Damali and Frank Brooks look like they're going to very handy on upcoming tasks

BBC, TL

There’s something really wrong with The Apprentice candidates this year. Not because they’ve labelled themselves as everything from “a human cash machine” to a “real-life mumpreneur”. Or even that one of them, Daniel Elahi, says he’s known as “MC Schemer” for his get-rich plans.

We’re talking about some of their official Apprentice pictures, images that contain some glaring photoshop errors.

Firstly, there’s that of 26-year-old professional speaker Kayode Damali. As well as being a self-proclaimed “bubbly and a fun guy – not a mushroom!”, the candidate has three hands, according to his picture.

BBC, TL

The extra appendage was an oddity quickly picked up on social media…

And Damali wasn’t the only one to fall foul of photoshop. Frank Brooks ­– a candidate who wants to make Alan Sugar the Take That to his Lulu (we don’t get it either) – was also left with an extra-long wrist in his profile photo.

BBC, TL

Still, at least they’ll be good at multitasking during tasks, right?

The Apprentice will air weekly on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1 from 3rd October

