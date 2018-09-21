Strictly’s Lauren Steadman has only had TWO days of dance training ahead of first live show

Most of the celebrities have been perfecting their routines for the best part of a fortnight – but the para-triathlete was busy competing at the World Championships in Australia

Most of the celebrity contestants have been perfecting their routines for the best part of a fortnight, but para-triathlete Steadman was busy winning gold at the ITU World Championships in Australia.

The day before Lauren flew down under, her pro partner AJ Pritchard told RadioTimes.com: “Her homework is to do step-side-close in the airport, on the plane and especially on the Gold Coast, on the beach.”

Smiling nervously, Lauren added: “Maybe down the finish line as well, we’ll see how it goes.”

On how long Lauren would have to train when she got back on English soil, AJ revealed: “Two days. Two days to learn a full routine and prepare yourself mentally to stand in front of 12 million people live and be judged by four judges.

“No pressure! That’s why we’ve got an Olympic athlete here, because she can deal with the pressure.”

Given that all the Strictly contestants are celebrities, they all have their fair share of commitments during training, but it’s not very often that anyone flies to the other side of the world to compete for their country.

In fact, it’s possible that with a mere two days of training, Lauren is setting a Strictly record.

Lauren and AJ are tackling the Waltz – a notoriously difficult dance – in Week One, so let’s hope the athlete’s gold medal win will spur her on to succeed in the ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 begins at 6.15pm on Saturday 22nd September on BBC1