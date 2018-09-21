Strictly’s Lauren Steadman has only had TWO days of dance training ahead of first live show
Most of the celebrities have been perfecting their routines for the best part of a fortnight – but the para-triathlete was busy competing at the World Championships in Australia
Lauren Steadman has had just TWO days to train for the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2018.
Most of the celebrity contestants have been perfecting their routines for the best part of a fortnight, but para-triathlete Steadman was busy winning gold at the ITU World Championships in Australia.
The day before Lauren flew down under, her pro partner AJ Pritchard told RadioTimes.com: “Her homework is to do step-side-close in the airport, on the plane and especially on the Gold Coast, on the beach.”
Smiling nervously, Lauren added: “Maybe down the finish line as well, we’ll see how it goes.”
On how long Lauren would have to train when she got back on English soil, AJ revealed: “Two days. Two days to learn a full routine and prepare yourself mentally to stand in front of 12 million people live and be judged by four judges.
“No pressure! That’s why we’ve got an Olympic athlete here, because she can deal with the pressure.”
2018 World Champion. 😱😬🇦🇺🥇 – – Words cannot describe just what regaining the world title meant to me….It has taken two years to fight my way back to the top and it wasn’t the easiest of journeys, but with determination, resilience and hard work, it became possible. I would like to say thank you to all my friends and family, and those who’ve believed in me, even when I didn’t! @areteltd @brittri @jonnyriall @scvitalfitness @portsmouthuni @upandrunning_uk @paultilley – – – Thank you to my coach @robin.a.brew within a year you have refocused my mindset, given me the confidence to push my boundaries and allowed me to love my sport once again- an impossible feat without your support and guidance. It was great to have you out here in Australia supporting me the whole way! – – But the biggest thank you goes to my training partner @bowsh33 you are the reason I won the world championships! You didn’t even realise it but you pushed me to train harder everyday, you gave me a reason to get up ridiculously early, amused me with your witty ‘comments’ and you never gave up on me- even if I was a grumpy girl! Thank you for being you- I have loved training alongside you! 💛 – – – To my sponsors for their continued support @asicseurope @speedouk @scienceinsport @btownbikes @trekbikes @iambikefit – – – And lastly to my new partner in crime @aj11ace and family @bbcstrictly …next stop London Town to learn some new moves!!! 💄💃🏻🕺🏻👠✨
Given that all the Strictly contestants are celebrities, they all have their fair share of commitments during training, but it’s not very often that anyone flies to the other side of the world to compete for their country.
In fact, it’s possible that with a mere two days of training, Lauren is setting a Strictly record.
Lauren and AJ are tackling the Waltz – a notoriously difficult dance – in Week One, so let’s hope the athlete’s gold medal win will spur her on to succeed in the ballroom.
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 begins at 6.15pm on Saturday 22nd September on BBC1