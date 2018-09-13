Ed Sheeran says Game of Thrones should have killed him off

But the singer says he believes his unnamed Lannister soldier is still out there

Not a fan of Ed Sheeran’s character from Game of Thrones? Neither is he, by the sounds of it.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, the singer addressed his cameo as a Lannister soldier in the fantasy drama, saying “I definitely think they should’ve killed me off”.

Asked what he thinks happened to his character after his season seven meeting with Arya Stark, the 27-year-old said: “I know what Game of Thrones fans hoped happened to my character. I’m sure they think my character got brutally, brutally murdered, but I think my character is still out there. I think he’s chilling”

Sheeran added: “It was fun being in Game of Thrones, but I definitely think they should’ve killed me off in the episode. I reckon that probably would’ve been the redemption for people that didn’t like it.

“No one wants to see me come back. I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I’ve done the cameo. I’m cool with it, though. I enjoyed it.”

Ed Sheeran’s jarring appearance in the season seven opener was met with an immediate social media backlash and even Hodor actor Kristian Nairn said it was an unnecessary “snap to reality”.

However, Jeremy Podeswa, who directed the episode, eventually stepped in to defend it. He told Newsweek: “He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn’t have thought about it twice. The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show.”

Sheeran’s not the only musician to enjoy an appearance on the HBO hit. Coldplay’s Will Champion featured at season three’s Red Wedding and indie group Of Monsters and Men popped up as travelling musicians in Braavos, but none of those had speaking roles.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO and Sky Atlantic in 2019