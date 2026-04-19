European hopefuls Aston Villa and Sunderland meet in the Premier League on Sunday.

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The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest last weekend but remain on course to qualify for the Champions League – either via a top-five finish or by winning the Europa League.

With some tough games to come in the final weeks of the season, Unai Emery's side will want to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as soon as possible.

That won't be easy against a Sunderland team that have clicked back into gear and won three of their last four games in the league.

The Black Cats have exceeded expectations in their first season back in the top flight and are part of the pack hunting the European spots.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Sunderland on TV and online.

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When is Aston Villa v Sunderland?

Aston Villa v Sunderland will take place on Sunday 19 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Sunderland kick-off time

Aston Villa v Sunderland will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Aston Villa v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Aston Villa v Sunderland on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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