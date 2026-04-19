A new chapter in the fierce rivalry between Everton and Liverpool will be written on Sunday in the first Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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The Toffees swapped Goodison Park for the 52,769-seater in the summer and are hunting European football in what has become an impressive first season in their new home.

A first derby victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium would see the 2025/26 campaign hit new heights and pull them to within two points of the Champions League places.

Liverpool were dumped out of Europe by PSG in midweek, which means they will go without silverware this term and must focus all their energy on finishing in the top five.

Goodison Park was not a happy hunting ground for the Reds in recent years and they can expect a hostile atmosphere on their first visit to Everton's new home.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Liverpool on TV and online.

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When is Everton v Liverpool?

Everton v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 19 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Liverpool kick-off time

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Everton v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Everton v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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