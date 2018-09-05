When does Killing Eve start on TV in the UK?

Everything you need to know about the new drama from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Killing Eve, the new spy drama from Phoebe Waller Bridge, is due to air on the BBC this autumn, after going down a storm over in the USA (so well, in fact, that it has been renewed for a second season already).

The eight-part drama – written by the creator of BBC3’s Fleabag – is produced by BBC America and stars Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra Oh alongside Jodie Comer (Thirteen, Doctor Foster, The White Princess).

When is Killing Eve on TV?

The BBC has not released an official date yet – but we know that it will be on our screens some time in autumn 2018.

Killing Eve is due to premiere in a primetime slot on BBC1 before BBC3 makes the entire series available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

What is Killing Eve about?

The series – based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings – will see the two dangerous women’s paths cross when Eve is instructed to track down Villanelle before she can strike again, launching both women into a cat-and-mouse game that promises to “turn the traditional spy thriller on its head”.

Is there a trailer for Killing Eve?

Yes! Check it out below:

From the creator of Fleabag comes your new fav binge watch. Killing Eve, coming soon to BBC Three. pic.twitter.com/WbKfzgFTBN — BBC Three (@bbcthree) August 27, 2018

Who is in the cast?

Sandra Oh – who was nominated for an Emmy award for her role in the series – plays Eve, a bored MI5 security officer “whose desk job does not fulfil her fantasies of being a spy”.

Jodie Comer is Villanelle, “a fearsome assassin clinging to the luxuries her violent job affords her.”

They will be joined by *deep breath*… Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter) as Carolyn Martens, David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Eve’s colleague Bill, Kim Bodnia (The Bridge) as Konstantin, Darren Boyd (Fortitude) as Frank Haleton, Sean Delaney (Midsomer Murders) as Kenny Stowton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Downward Dog) as Elena Felton and Owen McDonnell (Paula) as Niko.

Killing Eve is set to air on the BBC in autumn 2018