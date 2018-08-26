YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul call for rematch after boxing clash ends in a draw

The pair went head to head in a much hyped amateur bout at Manchester Arena

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul look set for a rematch after their much-hyped amateur boxing clash ended in a majority draw after six rounds.

Advertisement

“I think that’s what the people want. Let’s give them a motherf***ing rematch,” Paul said after the fight, which took place at the Manchester Arena. “I feel like I won that fight but it doesn’t matter,” the US YouTuber added. “What happened happened. The rematch is going to be fucking crazy.”

“Let’s do that again, that was fun. Holy s**t,” UK based YouTuber KSI said. “The training has been intense, I had the team supporting me along the way. I can thank them enough, I can’t thank the fans enough, my family. I thought I won that. I’m down to do it again though.”

At the time of writing, more than 5.2 million people had watched the fight, which was streamed via YouTube. Those hoping to catch up can do so on the streaming site, but they have to pay £7.50 in order to do so as the event is, like many boxing matches, pay-per-view.

Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul, fought on the undercard against KSI’s younger brother, Deji. Jake was victorious after five rounds, claiming victory after Deji’s team conceded.

‘I feel amazing man. I worked hard for this. Deji fought an amazing fight, I respect him. ‘I hope he learned a lesson about the things that he said, he said some shit about my family that wasn’t cool, so hopefully he can learn from that. ‘No hard feelings. I feel amazing right now.

Many fans enjoyed watching the YouTubers go head to head, but others couldn’t help but think it reminded them of a previous clash on Nickelodeon show iCarly.

the logan paul ksi deji fight is literally that episode of icarly where she fights shelbie marx pic.twitter.com/rtPxsbXUdK — stupid bitch central (@aoslas) August 25, 2018

Advertisement

A date for any possible re-match has yet to be confirmed.