Who will replace Ant to present I’m a Celebrity with Dec?

Holly Willoughby, Caroline Flack and Joel Dommett are just some of the names in the mix for co-hosting the ITV reality show later this year

We already knew that Dec was going to be without Ant when I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV this year.

However, the news that Declan Donnelly will have a co-host for the ITV reality behemoth has taken many by surprise.

So the big question now is: who is going to replace Ant on I’m a Celebrity?

One man who does know the answer is ITV boss Kevin Lygo. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, he said: “We collectively all thought let’s give [Ant] a good amount of time off because these things are a slow procedure. He’s not going to go to the jungle. Dec is and we will find someone to stand next to Dec.”

Asked whether he had decided on the new presenter, Lygo said: “yes I have”, before teasing, jokily: “it’s Piers Morgan. It could be anybody. It could be Jeremy Corbyn.”

Piers and Jeremy are rather unlikely candidates. However, a whole host of names are already being rumoured as Ant’s stand-in. Early favourites include former I’m a Celebrity winners Scarlett Moffatt and Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo.

A new name added to the mix is Julia Morris – one of the hosts on the Australian version of the show who recently garnered wider fame when a compilation of her intros went viral.

Other names include This Morning’s Holly Willoughby, Ant and Dec’s former SM:TV co-star Cat Deeley and The X Factor’s Dermot O’Leary.

But who would you like to see hosting alongside Dec? Have your say in our poll below:

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year