Celebrity Big Brother comes under fire for playing Aretha Franklin song during launch show

The singer passed away from pancreatic cancer on Thursday

Celebrity Big Brother producers have come under-fire for using Aretha Franklin’s song Respect during the 2018 launch show.

Advertisement

The song played as Natalie Nunn, star of US reality series Bad Girls Club, entered the house, while a voice-over detailed her alleged celebrity feuds with Rihanna and Chris Brown. Outraged viewers took to Twitter to label the decision “massively disrespectful”, as it came just hours after singer Franklin had passed away from pancreatic cancer.

“Playing Aretha to Natalie Nunn’s entrance is massively disrespectful,” @chris_facey_uk wrote, “Big Bro should be ashamed.”

@LynPaul6 concurred. “Oh wow! Can’t believe they are playing the amazing Aretha Franklin singing Respect whilst this woman in white comes on, especially today,” she wrote.

And it was enough for Oriane Messina to clock out of the series entirely. “Playing Aretha over her entrance is beyond. CBB, I’m out. Enjoy the series. X”

Check out more reactions below.

Aretha Franklin as Natalie Nunn's intro music? That's gross. #CBB — Chris R. Wright (@chrisrwright) August 16, 2018

They are NOT playing Aretha over Natalie’s entrance… how disrespectful. #CBB — Daniel Falconer 🐺 (@DanielJFalconer) August 16, 2018

How could they play an Aretha Franklin song for this idiot going into Big Brother. Proper shocker that #bigbrotheruk #CBB #BigBrother — Matty D (@Matty_8419) August 16, 2018

As if they actually played Aretha Franklin to introduce an absolute nobody 🤦🏽‍♀️ today of all days 😩 #CBBUK #CBB — Danni ♡ (@MissDanniWills3) August 16, 2018

Wow They played an Aretha Franklin song on the day she died, on this girl? Just wow! #CBB pic.twitter.com/pqNshjdbNY — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom22) August 16, 2018

Channel 5 declined to comment on the story.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a lot of love has been pouring out for the singer on Twitter, with legends of the music world such as Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey and Missy Elliot all paying tribute to her in the hours following her passing.

Rest easy #ARETHAFRANKLIN I imagine u in heaven performing & still making people souls move🙌🏾 this was my aunt favorite record #RockSteady you will always be the Queen of Soul you been that before many of us were born! Thank you for giving us LEGENDARY TIMELESS music 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/bEueBCLGJ9 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 16, 2018