Celebrity Big Brother comes under fire for playing Aretha Franklin song during launch show
The singer passed away from pancreatic cancer on Thursday
Celebrity Big Brother producers have come under-fire for using Aretha Franklin’s song Respect during the 2018 launch show.
The song played as Natalie Nunn, star of US reality series Bad Girls Club, entered the house, while a voice-over detailed her alleged celebrity feuds with Rihanna and Chris Brown. Outraged viewers took to Twitter to label the decision “massively disrespectful”, as it came just hours after singer Franklin had passed away from pancreatic cancer.
“Playing Aretha to Natalie Nunn’s entrance is massively disrespectful,” @chris_facey_uk wrote, “Big Bro should be ashamed.”
@LynPaul6 concurred. “Oh wow! Can’t believe they are playing the amazing Aretha Franklin singing Respect whilst this woman in white comes on, especially today,” she wrote.
And it was enough for Oriane Messina to clock out of the series entirely. “Playing Aretha over her entrance is beyond. CBB, I’m out. Enjoy the series. X”
Check out more reactions below.
Aretha Franklin as Natalie Nunn's intro music? That's gross. #CBB
— Chris R. Wright (@chrisrwright) August 16, 2018
They are NOT playing Aretha over Natalie’s entrance… how disrespectful. #CBB
— Daniel Falconer 🐺 (@DanielJFalconer) August 16, 2018
How could they play an Aretha Franklin song for this idiot going into Big Brother. Proper shocker that #bigbrotheruk #CBB #BigBrother
— Matty D (@Matty_8419) August 16, 2018
As if they actually played Aretha Franklin to introduce an absolute nobody 🤦🏽♀️ today of all days 😩 #CBBUK #CBB
— Danni ♡ (@MissDanniWills3) August 16, 2018
Wow They played an Aretha Franklin song on the day she died, on this girl? Just wow! #CBB pic.twitter.com/pqNshjdbNY
— Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom22) August 16, 2018
Channel 5 declined to comment on the story.
Elsewhere, a lot of love has been pouring out for the singer on Twitter, with legends of the music world such as Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey and Missy Elliot all paying tribute to her in the hours following her passing.
Rest easy #ARETHAFRANKLIN I imagine u in heaven performing & still making people souls move🙌🏾 this was my aunt favorite record #RockSteady you will always be the Queen of Soul you been that before many of us were born! Thank you for giving us LEGENDARY TIMELESS music 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/bEueBCLGJ9
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 16, 2018
forever ♡ pic.twitter.com/E4JopV0ffT
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 16, 2018
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018
Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. You showed me I could sing the songs I wanted to sing and bring God with me. You've inspired millions everywhere yet never left home, never left church. Today the entire world mourns your home-going and celebrates all the brilliance you left behind. I will forever cherish the moments I spent in your presence. Your indelible impact was earned not only by your incomparable voice but by your bigger than life personality, wit and humor. I say a BIG prayer for you. You will forever have all our RESPECT. Love, Mariah ♥️