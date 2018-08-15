Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Find out who all the rumoured contestants are...

The summer 2018 edition of Celebrity Big Brother is not far off, and speculation is mounting as to who might be heading into the house this series.

Advertisement

CONFIRMED: Celebrity Big Brother reveals launch date

A whole host of reality and Instagram stars, actors, models and controversial figures are rumoured to be involved in the “eye of the storm”-themed series.

Check them all out below…

Samantha Mumba

Noughties pop star Samantha Mumba is reportedly high up on the list of stars that Celebrity Big Brother bosses want to see entering the house – but that doesn’t mean she’ll accept their offer.

According to The Mirror, the Irish singer has repeatedly been asked to join the show for the last five years, but she’s holding out on joining the line-up because she doesn’t want to enter the “stressful environment” and is instead busy focusing on her music.

“She was on their list of people to ask every year but she kept turning it down – so they don’t bother asking anymore,” said the ‘insider’. “Their last offer was well into the six figures, but she’d never do it. It’s just not for her.”

She may have appeared on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Masterchef Ireland but it looks unlikely we’ll see Mumba walk through those CBB doors anytime soon.

Roxanne Pallett

Could former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett be headed for Celebrity Big Brother?

In an interview with OK magazine, she confirmed that she had been offered the reality show “for the last six years and I have always said no because I’ve always felt more comfortable hiding behind a character.”

However, she then added: “But this year, since moving into radio and getting my own breakfast show, I’ve gained more confidence showing the real me. I’m more open minded, so who knows?”

Intriguing…

Katie Price

The former glamour model might have already won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2015, but that hasn’t stopped rumours circling that she’d be going in again.

However, a spokesperson reportedly told Mail Online that Price would not be appearing in the upcoming series. But is it just a red herring?

Ben Jardine

#toughdaytheoffice A post shared by Benjamin Jardine (@benjaminjardine_) on Aug 6, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

Ben became famous (well, ish) when he appeared on Channel 4’s Married at First Sight. He wed complete stranger Stephanie on the reality show, but the pair are now going through a divorce.

A source told The Sun: “Ben has had a year from hell so is thrilled to be going on Celebrity Big Brother.”

Paul Cattermole

Former S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole was reportedly turned down for I’m a Celebrity… , telling NME that he had approached ITV a few times about in the jungle but didn’t make the line-up. But maybe a turn on Celebrity Big Brother wouldn’t be out of the question?

Advertisement

He’d be the second S Club star to take part in the show after Jo O’Meara appeared on the programme in 2007.