But what else do you need to know about Ben?

Well the 36-year-old gained public attention after taking part in the controversial C4 show in which he wed Stephanie, but their marriage wasn't to last.

They announced that they had split weeks after the show ended, and now The Sun is reporting that Jardine is having a baby with another woman.

According to the paper, he said: "It's going to make a man out of me and I'll be a great dad."

Although this wasn't his first TV appearance. If you remember 2007's Grease is the Word on ITV, it was Simon Cowell's stab at an entertainment show which would find a new Danny and Sandy to perform in a West End production.

He was one of the Dannys who auditioned, although sadly he missed out on a place in the top 10 finalists.

A Jack of all trades, Ben also has a qualification in surveying and has a property portfolio AND he is also a Thai Boxing and martial arts expert. Oh, and probably for the right fee, he will also perform at your wedding as he can play the guitar and drums.

Originally from Melton Mowbray Ben now lives in South London - although he's going to be calling the CBB house home for the next few weeks.

Ben Jardine: key facts

Age: 36

Job: Businessman, entrepreneur, performer, wedding singer, martial arts champ. Essentially, anything you want him to be.

Instagram: @benjaminjardine_