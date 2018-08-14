“A strong storm is coming from across the Atlantic... Who do you think it's forecast to blow in?” teases a video, adding that the shift in weather will be “dramatic” and “turbulent”.

Stormy Daniels – real name Stephanie Clifford – has been rumoured to join 2018's Celebrity Big Brother, the theme of which is “eye of the storm”, ever since The Sun reported back in July that she was signed up to reveal everything about her alleged affair with the President of the United States.

Daniels, who is American, claims to have slept with Trump in 2006 – an account the president and his legal team have persistently denied.

Celebrity Big Brother begins on Thursday 16 August at 9pm on Channel 5